Covid-19: Second police raid on Sheffield shisha bar
- Published
A shisha bar has been fined £4,000 after a police raid found people inside in breach of Covid-19 regulations.
Officers discovered 13 people at the property on the Wicker in Sheffield on Friday. Each was given a penalty notice of £200.
Police said they also discovered between 100-150 cannabis plants leading to the arrest of a 35-year-old man.
It is the second time the bar has been raided. In November, 20 people were found inside.
The owners were fined £2,000 for that offence.
Supt Mark James said the bar had been "the subject of repeated concerns within the community".
"It is incredibly disappointing that the premises has once more been found to be in breach of regulations that are in place to protect and save lives.
"We know that for the general public and the vast majority of our communities who have made considerable sacrifice to abide by the rules, instances like this cause a lot of frustration.
"These restrictions are in place to prevent the spread of this virus and save lives. To disregard this and put peoples' lives at risk is unacceptable," he said.
Police also seized 35 shisha pipes during the raid.
