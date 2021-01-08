Baby showered with glass in Sheffield 'drive-by shooting'
A baby was showered with glass when a gunman opened fire in a drive-by shooting, a court heard.
The child "miraculously" escaped injury when five shots were fired through the window above its head in Sheffield.
No-one was seriously hurt in the shooting or an earlier one nearby which were both linked to an ongoing gang feud, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
Joshua Mottershead, Niki Haycock, Demi Dunford and Mollie Mayer all deny conspiracy to murder.
Prosecuting Stephen Wood QC said Mr Mottershead and Mr Haycock were the gunmen but that the two women played "significant roles" before and after the shootings.
Mr Wood told the court the defendants had targeted a house in Errington Avenue at 21:30 BST on 30 June which they thought was the home of the alleged target Ryan Ducker.
But he had "only recently" swapped homes with his girlfriend's parents who lived nearby, jurors heard.
Mr Wood said Mr Ducker's girlfriend had witnessed the shooting and described seeing a man she "immediately recognised" as Mr Mottershead open fire from the front passenger seat before the car, driven by Mr Haycock, sped off.
He said shortly after that attack a man was seen shooting at a house in Aylward Road before getting back into a car and being driven away.
Two women and three children, including the 10-month-old baby, were in the property at the time.
Mr Wood said: "You may think it was miraculous no-one was hurt. The baby, however, was showered with broken glass and had glass in its hair."
Feud
A silver Vauxhall Astra, later found to have been bought by Mr Mottershead days earlier, was found burnt out later that night.
Prosecutors allege Ms Dunford set the car on fire with the help of another man.
Mr Wood said after Mr Mottershead was arrested he told police the incident related to a feud between his cousin and Mr Ducker.
After initially denying being involved, Mr Mottershead now admitted being the gunman but that he had not intended to hurt anyone, said Mr Wood.
Mr Mottershead, 21, of St Aidan's Avenue, Mr Haycock, 22, of Ironside Close, Ms Dunford, 24, of Derby Street, and Ms Mayer, 21, of Callow Drive, all in Sheffield, also deny conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Ms Dunford also denies a charge of arson.
The trial continues.
