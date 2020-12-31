New Year Honours 2021: Domestic abuse campaigner appointed MBE
- Published
A mother whose two sons were killed by their father has been appointed MBE for her campaigning on behalf of children subjected to domestic abuse.
Claire Throssell lost Jack and Paul, aged 12 and nine, when her ex-partner Darren Sykes set fire to his house. Mr Sykes also died in the blaze.
The children were on a weekend access visit after the family had split up.
Ms Throssell from Penistone, South Yorkshire, said news of the honour had "not quite sunk in yet".
"Although it's me accepting this MBE it's really the whole community MBE," she said.
"Especially for Women's Aid and for everybody that's picked me up these last six years. Without the community I wouldn't have been able to stand up and fight for other women and children."
Since her sons were killed in October 2014, the 48-year-old has campaigned for changes in the law to protect children caught up in domestic abuse cases.
Her efforts will see the introduction of a new Domestic Abuse Bill.
The new law will introduce measures such as preventing abuse victims being cross-examined by perpetrators in family courts, and giving children more of a voice in the process.
'Huge stride forward'
"We've had some huge gains. For the first time children will be recognised as victims of domestic abuse within the Domestic Abuse Bill, " she said.
"For the first time children will have a law that protects them in their own home and that's a first major step forward."
Ms Throssell said that although the new bill was a "huge stride forward" much more needed to be done.
Also appointed MBE was Brendan Warburton, 49, who runs the Sheffield City Amateur Boxing Club. Based in Sharrow, the club has produced a number of regional and national champions since it started in 2001.
Other recipients of honours in South Yorkshire include Nadeem Sadiq Khan who works for the homeless charity Shelter. Mr Khan has been conferred a British Empire Medal for his work helping street sleepers in Sheffield, despite being stuck in Pakistan during the initial pandemic lockdown.
He used video conferencing to provide help and advice for eight hours a day while over 5,000 miles away from the UK.
