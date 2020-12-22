Jose Blanco-Medina: Police appeal over escaped prisoner
- Published
A man who is part-way through a three-year sentence for dangerous driving has escaped from a prison in Doncaster.
Prison officers found Jose Blanco-Medina, 28, had absconded from HMP Hatfield at about 22:00 GMT on Saturday 19 December by forcing a fire door.
Blanco-Medina is described as about 5ft 8ins (1.7m) tall and has links to Riddlesden, near Keighley, and Bradford, South Yorkshire Police said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.