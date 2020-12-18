High Hazels Park rape: Third teenager charged over attack
A third teenager has been charged after a woman was raped in a park.
The 21-year-old woman was attacked in High Hazels Park in the Darnall area of Sheffield on 23 November, police said.
A 15-year-old boy accused of sexual assault appeared in front of Sheffield magistrates on Friday, and was remanded in custody to appear at crown court on 20 January.
A 16-year-old boy was previously charged with rape and another boy, 14, with attempted sexual assault.
A 13-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of rape has been released on bail.
