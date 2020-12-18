Covid: Bus drivers fear violence over face mask rule enforcement
- Published
Bus drivers fear a "thumping" if they challenge passengers who don't wear face masks, a travel boss has said.
Nigel Eggleton, managing director of First, said it was wrong to expect employees to enforce rules on face coverings introduced in June this year.
He told councillors in Sheffield confrontations had been "minimal", but drivers were not policing the use of masks.
Unite the Union said it was not up to its members to enforce regulations.
Face masks on public transport have been mandatory since 15 June and fines can be issued to those who do not comply.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Eggleton told a Sheffield City Council meeting that asking drivers to enforce the law "would result in confrontation."
"They don't come to work to deal with that, that would be quite wrong", he said.
"Sooner or later, somebody's going to get thumped and that's not what it's about."
He said there had been a "mixed response" from police forces across the country, though South Yorkshire had been "probably on the slightly better side".
"We understand that they haven't got unlimited resources," he added.
Phil Bown, of Unite, said it had received no reports of physical attacks but members had endured "deplorable" verbal abuse and swearing over mask-wearing.
He agreed that it was "for the authorities to take the necessary action".
Phil Medlicott, managing director of Stagecoach, said it told drivers not to actively police the use of masks but instructed them to "remind people to wear masks when boarding".
"We have very few problems where there's been any sort of conflict at all," he said.
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: Can I give my friends a hug?
- FACE MASKS: When do I need to wear one?
- TESTING: How do I get a virus test?
- SYMPTOMS: What are they and how to guard against them?
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.