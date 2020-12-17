Covid vaccine: Doncaster woman says turning down jab 'would be silly'
A 94-year-old woman who has received the Covid vaccine said people would be "very silly" to turn down the jab.
Joyce Dowd was one of the first wave of pensioners to get the vaccine at a GP-run centre in Doncaster on Wednesday.
She said it meant she would soon be able to see her great-great grandchild, who was born during the pandemic, for the first time.
A doctor at the centre said: "I'm just so proud to be part of it, seeing how dedicated everybody is."
Asked about how she felt after having the injection, Mrs Dowd said: "It feels a little bit stiff but it doesn't hurt. There's no worries to it.
"If people don't have it done, they're being very silly. At our age you can pick anything up."
Although Mrs Dowd is hopeful of meeting the new addition soon, she has decided not to mix with family over Christmas until she knows she is safe.
She said: "I'll see them when times are good, I'd rather them be safe and keep away because it's asking for trouble, isn't it?"
Mrs Dowd, who received the vaccine at the Scott Practice, has one daughter, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren - with a fourth due in February.
Dr Kate Mansfield, from the surgery, said 975 jabs would be administered at the centre over the next three days.
She said: "It's been a bit of a crazy week. It's been amazing to see just how hard everybody's been working.
"The hours and hard work that people have been putting in to get this going is unbelievable."
