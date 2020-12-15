Sheffield woman Freda France gets first Covid jab at GPs
A 90-year-old woman was the first person to receive the new Covid-19 vaccination at a Sheffield doctors.
Freda France had the jab at one of three GP practices launching the programme across the city.
Mrs France said she hoped the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine would help her "make it to 100".
The grandmother, who has lived in Sheffield all her life, urged other people to take up the offer of immunisation.
"I'd say to anyone who is unsure about having the vaccination when they're offered it, just go for it," she said.
"It's just like the flu jab - only a little prick. I'm glad I've had it."
The first doses of the vaccine are being offered to people most at risk from the complications of coronavirus and those aged 80 and above.
A second dose will be given in three weeks' time.
NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said people would be contacted with an appointment to get the injection and urged people to be patient and not contact their GP.
The CCG added that any unused appointments for the over-80s would be offered to care and nursing home staff and medical staff who are at the highest risk of serious illness from Covid-19.
Dr Tom O'Brien, a GP at the Health Care Surgery in Sheffield, said staff had "worked their socks off" to get ready for the immunisation programme.
"I know people are really excited about the vaccine, but it's important people don't now go around hugging their loved ones," he said.
"The pandemic is not over yet, there's still a long way to go."
