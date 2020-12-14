Darfield: Suspected grenade find prompts evacuation
Houses have been evacuated after a suspected grenade was found in South Yorkshire, according to police.
Officers were called to an address on Cliff Road in Darfield, near Barnsley, at 15:20 GMT, said South Yorkshire Police.
A cordon has been put in place and people living nearby have been asked to leave their homes as a precautionary measure, said the force.
The road is currently closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
