Christopher Hartley: Double rapist met girls on Tinder
- Published
A rapist who attacked two teenage girls he met on dating app Tinder has been jailed for 17 years for the "horrific attacks".
Christopher Hartley, 22, separately took both victims, aged 16 and 18, to isolated sites before raping them.
Both teenagers were grabbed around the neck before Hartley attacked them in June 2018 and June 2019.
He was convicted at Sheffield Crown Court of rape, sexual assault and attempted strangulation to commit rape.
Det Con Kath Coulter said: "Hartley is a serious danger to young women and I am pleased he has received a significant custodial sentence for these utterly horrific attacks."
The first attack happened in June 2018, when Hartley asked his 16-year-old victim to join him on a dog walk near his then home in Adwick-Le-Street, Doncaster.
While in a remote area, Hartley asked the victim for sex.
When she refused, he got her in a headlock and squeezed her neck hard before raping her.
In the second attack, in June 2019, he picked up the 18-year-old victim in his car and drove her to an isolated area in Derbyshire.
Hartley raped her in the car while holding her around the neck and pushing her around.
South Yorkshire Police said Hartley had met both of the girls on the dating app Tinder.
Ms Coulter added: "The victims have also both asked for me to issue a reminder to anyone using dating apps to make sure they take measures to stay safe.
"Get to know somebody before you meet them, tell a friend or family member where you are going, and if something doesn't feel right, trust your instincts and leave. In an emergency, call us on 999 and we will respond immediately."
