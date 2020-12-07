South Yorkshire bugler to end nine month tribute to Covid victims
- Published
An Army veteran who plays the Last Post every night in memory of victims of coronavirus has said he will end his daily renditions on New Year's Eve.
Paul Goose, from South Yorkshire, began his routine on 29 March and has played 252 times to date, only missing out on one occasion.
He said it would be an "emotional night" after more than nine months of live-streaming his performances.
Mr Goose's efforts have also raised nearly £9,000 for Barnsley Hospital.
Announcing his plan to finish on 31 December he said he hoped to be joined by a number of other buglers for one final recital of the Last Post before performing a solo rendition of No More Parades.
He said: "I think it's going to be an emotional night as it'll have been a part of my life for nine months.
"It'll be a sad night but hopefully it will be a happy occasion and we will start to see the deaths reducing [in 2021] with the new vaccines coming in."
Mr Goose performed the Last Post consecutively for 152 nights before the run came to an end when he forgot to pack his instrument while away from his home for one night.
"It did go through my mind to call it a day, but I thought too many people look forward to it," he said.
The former Light Infantryman had hoped his effort would be recognised by Guinness World Records (GWR), but his application was rejected for being "too specific"
Local MP Stephanie Peacock gave her support to his application, even raising it in the House of Commons.
A spokeswoman for GWR said it had researched the record and found that "at locations such as the Menin Gate Memorial in Ypres, they have played The Last Post daily since 1928".
"We know this news is disappointing for Mr Goose but what he has achieved this year for his local community is truly remarkable and we truly hope that the good work he has done continues to inspire others," she said.
