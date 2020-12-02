South Yorkshire PC William Sampson in court on assault charge
- Published
A police officer has appeared in court charged with assaulting a 16-year-old football fan after a local derby.
PC William Sampson, 26, is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding the teenager after Barnsley faced Sheffield Wednesday on 8 February.
Mr Sampson appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court and was told his case would be sent to the city's crown court on 30 December.
He was given unconditional bail and no address was mentioned in court.
The South Yorkshire officer was charged after a police watchdog investigation into an altercation on Midland Street in Barnsley.
It followed a Championship match between the two clubs that ended 1-1.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.