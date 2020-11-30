Sheffield derailment: Track fastenings 'broken' says report
- Published
Broken rail track fastenings caused a freight train derailment at Sheffield station, a report says.
Train services were delayed for several days after the cement-carrying train came off the tracks on 11 November.
Cement spilled on to the track from a wagon which tipped over, said a preliminary report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB).
"A series of rail fastenings intended to maintain the correct distance between the rails had broken," it said.
The 34-wagon train derailed at low speed at the station at 02:45 GMT on the day of the incident. No-one was injured.
However, "significant damage" was caused and the train had to be removed by crane, Network Rail said.
The RAIB accident report says: "A total of 16 wagons derailed after passing the north end of platform one.
"The leading 10 wagons and the rear eight wagons remained on the track.
"One of the derailed wagons tipped onto its side and spilled some of its cargo onto the track."
The RAIB found that a series of rail fastenings, intended to maintain the correct distance between the rails, had broken.
"Initial evidence suggests that some of these were already broken before the derailment," it said.
"Consequently, as the freight train passed, the rails moved apart and some of the wagons' wheels dropped into the space between the rails."
The RAIB said its investigation was continuing and would "seek to identify the sequence of events which led to the accident".
It will also consider the design and maintenance of the track and wagons involved and how the risk of derailment was controlled at the accident site.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.