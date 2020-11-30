BBC News

Murder arrests after man found dead in Doncaster

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe body of a 55-year-old man was discovered at an address on Beckett Road, in the Wheatley area of Doncaster

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Doncaster.

Emergency services discovered the body of the 55-year-old man at an address on Beckett Road, in the Wheatley area, on Sunday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the scene shortly after 12:00 GMT after reports a man had died.

A 34-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were detained and remain in custody as inquiries continue.

A post mortem examination is due to take place later.

