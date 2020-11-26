Doncaster Suez bin workers in to strike over Christmas
Refuse workers in Doncaster have voted to hold a series of one-day strikes over Christmas and New Year.
The Unite union claims it is as a result of "constant bullying and harassment of the workforce" by the council's contractor, Suez.
Members are due to strike on 15 December, Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and 4 January if the dispute is not resolved, the union said.
Suez said it had been in "constant discussions" with staff and the union.
'Cast iron commitments'
Unite said the dispute had worsened after lead representative Damien Nota was dismissed "on trumped up charges" relating to bosses at the firm "furtively trawling historic CCTV footage to build disciplinary cases against members".
Regional officer Shane Sweeting said: "The decision to sack Mr Nota, just as the council was preparing to try to resolve the dispute, demonstrates that Suez are not currently prepared to enter into negotiations.
"Our members have worked throughout two lockdowns to ensure that Doncaster's rubbish is collected but they are simply not prepared to be treated in this manner any longer.
"Unite believes that with the intervention of the council, the reinstatement of Mr Nota and cast iron commitments that the bullying culture will immediately end, this dispute could still be resolved."
A spokesperson for Suez said: "We have been in constant discussions with employees and union representatives to avoid strike action and are disappointed with the result of the ballot.
"At Suez, we pride ourselves in putting the health and safety of our workforce front and centre, and will continue to do so despite this disappointing news."
Doncaster Council declined to comment.
