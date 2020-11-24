Ramey Salem shooting: Jabari Fanty remanded over death
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the shooting of a man in Sheffield.
Ramey Salem, 20, was found seriously injured in a property on Grimesthorpe Road South on 16 November. He died later in hospital.
Jabari Fanty, 18, of Broadhead Road, Sheffield, appeared before magistrates accused of Mr Salem's murder.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 26 November.
Mr Fanty has also been charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life between 3 October and 17 November, as well as with possession of an offensive weapon, police said.
