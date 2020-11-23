Ramey Salem Sheffield shooting: Four more arrests
- Published
Four more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the shooting of a man in Sheffield.
Ramey Salem, 20, was found seriously injured in a property on Grimesthorpe Road South on 16 November. He later died in hospital.
Four men aged between 18 and 21 were arrested across the city over the weekend, police said.
Last week, two Sheffield men, aged 21 and 33, were arrested in connection with the killing.
South Yorkshire Police said the 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and the 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. They have both been released under investigation.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.