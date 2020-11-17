Kamran Khan: Stab victim found in Sheffield street named by police
- Published
A man who died after being found injured in a street in Sheffield has been named.
Kamran Khan, 28, was found in Club Garden Road in the Highfield area of the city at about 02:15 GMT on Sunday. He died in hospital shortly afterwards.
A post-mortem examination revealed he died from a stab wound to the chest, South Yorkshire Police said.
A 30-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of murder after police were granted extra time to question him.
Det Insp Scott Harrison said Mr Khan's death was an "isolated incident" and there was "no risk to the wider community".
Extra police will be in the area throughout the week as the investigation continues, he said.
He added: "I would also like to thank the community for their support and co-operation with this investigation so far, and would urge anyone who has any information that could help with the investigation to contact us if they haven't already."