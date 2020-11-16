Sheffield woman dies after 'cigarette set clothes on fire'
- Published
A fire which killed a woman at a house in South Yorkshire was "likely" started by a cigarette igniting her clothes.
The un-named woman, in her late 70s, was found with "significant burn injuries" by crews called New Cross Drive in Sheffield on Sunday.
The fire service said the flames were out when they arrived at 12:30 GMT.
A spokesman said: "It is believed this fire started when smoking materials, likely a cigarette, set the casualty's clothes on fire."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.