South Yorkshire PC charged with assaulting teenage football fan
A police officer has been charged with assaulting a 16-year-old football fan after a local derby.
PC William Sampson, 26, is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding the teenager Barnsley faced Sheffield Wednesday on 8 February.
The South Yorkshire officer was charged after a police watchdog investigation into an altercation on Midland Street in Barnsley.
PC Sampson is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on 2 December.
