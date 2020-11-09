Budgies on loose in Sheffield after aviary break-in
- Published
Residents are being urged to be on the lookout for missing budgies which escaped from an aviary left open by thieves.
The aviary at the bottom of a garden in Stannington was targeted on Friday night, and 25 cockatiels were stolen.
Owner Sue Dawson, 71, said six escaped budgies had been spotted. Two have since been returned.
She said the noise of the thieves breaking down a fence to gain entry to the aviary was masked by fireworks.
"They broke a 7ft (2.1m) fence and broke the garden lights to get in," Mrs Dawson said.
"They took 25 of the cockatiels, they even took a female off her eggs. Two of the eggs were cracked and developing, but now they have gone cold the babies have died."
"I've got one of them that's sad because his female has gone. He's calling to get her back but he never will.
"On the Friday night I couldn't see down the back garden as it was so foggy. The noise of them crowbarring the fence down, it could have been fireworks."
Mrs Dawson had about 70 birds in the aviary, which she has kept as a hobby for about four years. She had advertised some of the baby cockatiels for sale and believes the thieves knew what they were looking for.
South Yorkshire Police have been informed about the theft. Anyone with information is being urged to contact them.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.