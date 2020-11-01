Sheffield shooting: Victim in critical condition in hospital
- Published
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was shot in the abdomen and leg.
The 24-year-old was found on Earl Marshal Road, Sheffield, about 20:30 GMT on Saturday, said South Yorkshire Police.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a critical but stable condition.
Officers conducted a search of the area and are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.