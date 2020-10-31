Woodhouse crash: Driver seriously injured after 'fail to stop'
The driver of a car that failed to stop is in hospital with serious injures after a crash, according to police.
Officers tried to pull over a white Citroen, on Beaver Hill Road, Woodhouse, at about 19:30 GMT on Friday, said South Yorkshire Police.
The car drove off down Beighton Road towards the A57 but hit a red Peugeot.
The Peugeot driver had minor injuries but the Citroen driver had to be taken to hospital for treatment, said the force.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact them.
