Covid-19: Tier 3 warning issued as hospital cases rise
Doncaster's director of public health wants people to go "above and beyond the tier three restrictions" after warning some are ignoring the rules.
Dr Rupert Suckling says "too many people are still meeting up" in the town despite a ban on household mixing.
His warning came as the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in South Yorkshire reached 700.
South Yorkshire mayor Dan Jarvis said a further rise could "overwhelm" the NHS in the region.
Tier three restrictions have been in place across South Yorkshire since 24 October.
The latest hospital admission figure for South Yorkshire includes those people who have tested positive after being admitted with Covid-19 related symptoms and those who have tested positive on admission but may or may not have significant symptoms.
The BBC has asked for a figure for the number of patients in ICU and for the number of Covid deaths now compared with in March.
The tier three rules ban people from socialising with anyone outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, and pubs and bars that do not serve substantial meals must close.
Dr Suckling said it had been "a very difficult week for Doncaster" with the infection rate at 530 per 100,000 people in the seven days to 23 October.
"This is not good news," he said.
"It's clear to me that too many people in Doncaster are still meeting up and not following the guidance to keep our distance, to wear face coverings and to wash our hands.
"If we do not put the fire out now it will continue to flare up and continue burning.
"So I'm asking you all to go above and beyond the tier three restrictions to help keep everyone in the borough safe."
Mr Jarvis, who is also the MP for Barnsley Central, has echoed the message and, while he said "our hospitals are currently coping" he called on people to "do the right thing" to protect the NHS.
"The situation remains precarious, and if Covid cases continue to rise and hospitalisations increase, we risk our hospitals and the people who work in them being overwhelmed," he said.
