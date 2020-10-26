Doncaster hospital covid admissions 'double in a week'
The number of patients being admitted with covid by a hospital trust has doubled in a week.
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said as of Sunday it had 201 patients with the virus in its hospitals.
It said if rates continued to rise then it would in the next two weeks have more patients than at any point during the pandemic.
The trust runs hospitals in South Yorkshire and north Nottinghamshire.
The trust had treated 1,141 patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 since March and had cared for 408 patients since infection rates began to rise again in September.
The trusts' hospitals in Doncaster and Mexborough are both in South Yorkshire which entered Tier 3 restrictions on Saturday.
Mr Parker said he hoped that would have an impact and urged people to stick to the new rules.
