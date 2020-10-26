South Yorkshire's new Covid restrictions pass 'without incident'
- Published
The first weekend of tier three restrictions in South Yorkshire "passed without incident" according to police.
The "vast majority" of individuals and businesses adhered to the increased measures, officers said.
More than 1.4 million people in the county were the latest to move to England's top level of restrictions.
Tier three measures came into effect at midnight on Friday affecting areas including Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.
Household mixing has been banned indoors and in most outdoor settings, while pubs that do not serve meals have had to close.
The public are also advised against travel in and out of the county.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "Although we found that the vast majority of individuals and businesses adhered to the increased measures, our contact centre did receive an increased number of reports regarding suspected breaches of Covid-19 regulations."
Additional patrols had been carried out across the weekend, responding to suspected breaches, it said.
Dr Alan Billings, the Police and Crime Commissioner for South Yorkshire, said of the first weekend: "People were expecting all sorts of things, none of them transpired."
He also called for a clear plan to exit the restrictions in the county as "people are just fed-up".
"The whole of Covid has brought increased [police] costs particularly around overtime", Dr Billings added.
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: The rules on self-isolation and exercise
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- MAPS AND CHARTS: Visual guide to the outbreak
- STRESS: How to look after your mental health
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.