Doncaster Sheffield Airport £300m rail link rejected
- Published
The government has rejected a proposal for a £300m airport rail link saying it "would not offer value for money".
Doncaster Sheffield Airport would have been joined to the East Coast mainline by 4.5 miles (7.2km) of new track.
The plan's backers claimed it would create 72,000 new jobs and bring in £3.2bn of income to South Yorkshire.
The Department for Transport (DfT) said there were discrepancies over passenger forecasts but remained "committed to improving connectivity".
Its backers said the link would more than treble the number of people to 8.8m who were within a 90 minute rail journey of the airport.
"On the basis of rigorous assessment there were significant concerns regarding the current proposal," a DfT spokesperson said.
"We are rightly focusing on those infrastructure projects which can bring significant benefits to people and boost the economy," they added.
The airport said it was "absolutely confident in the strength of the business case" for the rail link adding it had exceeded the DfT's estimate of passenger numbers, with 1.4m people using the airport in 2019.
"We do not understand which passenger growth forecasts the DfT have used to inform their decision, particularly as Doncaster Sheffield Airport has already exceeded their out of date and inaccurate passenger growth forecasts," an airport spokesperson said
The airport said the scheme was part of a wider plan "to open up" an 1,600-acre site as an "employment district".
The proposal was supported by Dan Jarvis, the Mayor of Sheffield City Region, Doncaster Council and the airport's owners Peel Holdings.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.