Barnsley house death: Two charged with murder
- Published
Two men have been charged with murdering a man who died after being found injured at a house in Barnsley.
The man, 42, was found at house at Pinder Oakes Cottages on Monday but died in hospital two days later.
He was discovered at the address after a 43-year-old man went to the town's hospital with serious head injuries.
Gabriel Andrei, 40, and Florin Andrei, 44, of Pinder Oaks Cottages, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with murder.
Both men were remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.
South Yorkshire Police said the 43-year-old man in hospital was in a stable condition.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.