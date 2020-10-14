Covid: University of Sheffield records more than 1,000 cases
- Published
More than 1,000 students and staff have tested positive for coronavirus at the University of Sheffield since the start of term.
Figures published on the day tier-two restrictions were brought in across South Yorkshire show 1,007 students and 12 staff have contracted the virus.
One student said she felt it was a case of "when not if" she caught Covid.
Meanwhile, 784 students at Sheffield Hallam University had tested positive as of 11 October.
Despite the rising number of infections, face-to-face teaching at the University of Sheffield, which is currently suspended, is due to resume from Monday.
Florence Hill, 18, who lives in a 10-bed flat in Ranmoor, said: "People in my building have tested positive but none of my flatmates have so far.
"It has not stopped us doing anything but it's a bit weird because people in the building that we share corridors and doors with have Covid.
"It's not really if I'm going to catch it, it is more like when. It almost feels inevitable that we will get it."
She said she had considered taking a gap year but with work experience and travel opportunities limited felt it was better to take up her place.
"I feel safe, it's just very odd. It's like a ghost town, there's no-one really about," she added.
Ellie Fish was forced to self-isolate after six people in her flat in Endcliffe tested positive.
The 19-year-old from Sheffield said she did not regret moving in to university accommodation and felt safe.
"I knew the risk that I could end up in isolation, but it could have happened at home anyway," she said.
"I do not feel unsafe, there are rules in place within the accommodation, we have a one-way system for the bar and social places and people are following the rules."
The university, which has about 29,000 students, has said the safety of staff and students is its "top priority".
It has taken steps to protect the health of staff and students, including reducing the number of people on campus, introducing one-way systems and regular cleaning of frequently used areas.
- LOCKDOWN LOOK-UP: The rules in your area
- THREE TIERS: How will the system work?
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: Can I give my friends a hug?
- PAY-PACKET SUPPORT: What will I be paid under the new scheme?
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.