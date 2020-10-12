Covid: South Yorkshire in 'high' alert category
- Published
South Yorkshire is to be moved into the "high" category of a Covid-19 restrictions scale, the prime minister has announced.
The move, which could start on Wednesday subject to parliamentary approval, will see a ban on households mixing indoors.
The government's rule of six would apply in gardens and other spaces.
People should "aim to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible", according to the rating.
The rules will apply to all of South Yorkshire's four metropolitan boroughs; Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.
'High' Covid-19 alert level
- People must not meet anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting
- This includes both homes and indoor public places
- People must not meet in a group of more than six outside, including in a garden or other space
- People should aim to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible
- If they need to travel, they should walk or cycle where possible, or plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport
Source: Downing Street
The three levels are categorised as medium, high and very high, with non-essential retail, schools and universities remaining open in all levels.
Boris Johnson said the measures would be kept under "constant review", with continuing discussions involving local leaders in Yorkshire and the Humber.
Social distancing, the rule of six and the 22:00 bar, restaurant and pub curfew still all apply.
The rate of infections in Sheffield was 439.3 per 100,000 of the population in the week to 8 October.
Rotherham's rate was 240.4, Barnsley's was 221.6 and Doncaster's 173.8.
Responding to the announcement, Dan Jarvis, mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said: "People in South Yorkshire must prepare themselves for a new set of rules and to limit their contact with other households.
"If the restrictions are to work, they must be crystal clear to command people's confidence, and be part of a coherent plan which will get us out local restrictions."
Analysis: Liz Roberts, BBC Radio Sheffield political reporter
The plan was to "simplify and standardise" but there was nothing but confusion after the PM's announcement.
There are significant differences between the infection rates in Sheffield and Doncaster for example, but people in the whole of South Yorkshire, which also includes Barnsley and Rotherham, will be subject to the new rules.
Meanwhile those just over the border in North East Derbyshire and Chesterfield will remain on the "medium" level, despite being in the same mayoral authority of the Sheffield City Region.
The Labour local authority leaders and the city region's mayor have broadly welcomed the restrictions, but they are asking the government to provide a better financial package.
With the "very high" risk level approaching, it is unlikely they will agree to additional business closures without more support for the local economy.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.
- Published
- 11 minutes ago