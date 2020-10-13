Covid-19: Hospitality firms in South Yorkshire 'better off' in higher tier
- Published
The mayor of the Sheffield City Region says the government was "reckless" to impose new restrictions without extra support measures being in place.
It comes after the region was moved into the "high" category of Tier Two on the Covid-19 three-tier scale.
The move, if approved, will see a ban on households mixing indoors.
Dan Jarvis said it was "a perverse situation" where being in the higher category might be better due to additional funding being available.
He said if the restrictions on businesses did not go "hand-in-hand with a local lockdown lifeline", regional leaders would be faced with "trying to protect lives, jobs and businesses on the cheap".
'Go under'
Mr Jarvis said: "As soon as it was obvious the government was going to bring in the tier system, myself and local council leaders wrote to the prime minister.
"One of the points we specifically raised was the need for targeted support packages for businesses in the hospitality, leisure and recreation sectors.
"We then flagged that up again over the course of the weekend... re-emphasising the need for support for businesses that would sit within tier two."
"If the government don't move... {hospitality] businesses will face the toughest of winters, and inevitably some of them will go under," he added.
His comments were echoed by Paul McNicholas, who owns three bars in Barnsley town centre.
"Looking at the tier system, we would have preferred to have been in tier three where at least you've got some support from the government.
"Whereas now operating under the present restrictions it's hard to see how it is possible to make any money."
Tier Two 'High' Covid-19 alert level
- People must not meet anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting
- This includes both homes and indoor public places
- People must not meet in a group of more than six outside, including in a garden or other space
- People should aim to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible
- If they need to travel, they should walk or cycle where possible, or plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport
Source: Downing Street
Council leaders in West Yorkshire, which is also in Tier Two, have backed calls for additional funding.
In a joint statement, they said: "Efforts to contain the pandemic must be locally-led and properly funded.
"This must be supported by a comprehensive package of measures that sustains businesses and protects jobs until restrictions can be lifted."
The Liverpool City Region has become the first area to enter the "very high" alert level under the new system.
It will mean the closure of pubs, bars, betting shops, gyms, leisure centres and casinos from Wednesday.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.