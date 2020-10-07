Sheffield shooting: Stephen Dunford jailed for shooting boy
A gang member who shot a 12-year-old boy has been jailed for life by a judge who called him a "hardened and dangerous criminal".
Stephen Dunford, 25, fired from a passing car at a group on Northern Avenue, Sheffield, on 12 January.
During the trial at Sheffield Crown Court, jurors heard doctors cannot remove the bullet from the child's leg.
Dunford was handed a minimum sentence of 19 years for attempted murder and firearms offences.
The court heard another boy escaped death by centimetres when a second bullet passed through his hood.
The boy and his friends were on their way to a funfair near Meadowhall when a stolen white Ford Focus drove past containing five men in hoods and balaclavas.
Shots were then fired from the car.
Dunford, of Fellbrigg Road in Sheffield, had a revolver in the front and another passenger in the back had a long-barrelled shotgun, the court heard.
Dunford was heard saying: "We got one" and he was later identified from his eyes, eyebrows, and voice by the child, who had known him for some time.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the boy, who has been praised for his bravery in giving evidence, was probably not the intended target.
However. the CPS said Dunford's clear intention that day was to kill someone nearby and he was later recorded in prison rapping about the shooting, saying: "Have you ever had gun smoke go in your face. Swear I can't forget that taste."
Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said Dunford posed an "immense danger" to the public and it was only a matter of good fortune and chance he did not kill both boys.
He warned: "I have no idea when or if it will ever be safe to release you," adding: "Those who use guns to perpetrate gang-related drug crime will be punished severely when they are brought to justice."
Mr Richardson said the consequences to the boy, his family, and the local community had been very serious.
"The streets of this city, nor any other city in this country, must not be allowed to become the venue for gangland violence involving guns."
A second man, 26-year-old Brandon Bailey of Manor Park Way in Sheffield, was jailed for 10 years and six months after being convicted of conspiracy to possess a firearm.
He pleaded guilty during trial to possession of criminal property after police found £19,700 cash at his home.
