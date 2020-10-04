Sheffield bus driver threats: Boys aged 13 and 15 arrested
Two teenagers aged 13 and 15 have been arrested over a series of threats made to bus drivers in Sheffield.
The boys have been questioned on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm, South Yorkshire Police said.
It comes after threats were made and vehicles damaged over the past week in the Firth Park area.
Since their arrest on Friday, the 13 year-old has been released under investigation and the 15-year-old boy released on police bail.
PC Nic Wood said: "We have been working closely with the bus companies involved in a number of incidents over the last week, in which bus drivers have been threatened and damage caused to vehicles.
"This type of behaviour is deeply distressing to those involved and is not acceptable.
"I would urge anyone with information that might assist our inquiries further to make contact with us."
