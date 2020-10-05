Sheffield Cathedral Dean Peter Bradley resigns citing 'tremendous pressure'
The Dean of Sheffield has resigned because of "tremendous pressure" seriously affecting his health.
The Very Revd Peter Bradley resigned from his post at Sheffield Cathedral on Sunday, the 17th anniversary of his taking up the post.
He said he resigned with "great regret" but that his last day would be New Year's Eve.
In July the cathedral choir was disbanded amid much controversy because it was "not diverse enough".
In May, the cathedral's homeless project was damaged by fire. A woman has since been charged with arson.
Mr Bradley said at the end of the service on Sunday: "It is with great regret that I tell you that I have resigned as Dean of Sheffield, with effect from 31 December 2020. I know this will come as a shock.
"You may be aware of the tremendous pressure I have been under over recent weeks which has seriously affected my health.
"After prayerful reflection and conversations with people who know me well, including the Bishop, I have decided that the time has come for me to move on."
He said it was a "great privilege" to have served as Dean since 2003 and he believed that the cathedral, city and Diocese would have a "thriving future".
The cathedral said Mr Bradley would continue to be a priest within the wider church and in time would apply for another job, but not at Sheffield Cathedral.
