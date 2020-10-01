University of Sheffield records 116 Covid-19 cases in three days Published duration 29 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption The university says it has measures in place supporting students requiring to quarantine in halls of residence

The University of Sheffield has recorded 116 cases of coronavirus since the start of the academic year.

The university confirmed 114 positive results from students and two from members of staff since Monday.

An online university tracker reporting daily cases has been started, covering students who live in the city and staff working on campus.

The institution said those affected were following government guidelines and support was available.

It added it had no entire student accommodation blocks in lockdown at present.

Support for students in university accommodation

A daily check-in service for students who are symptomatic, have tested positive or those who have registered for a welfare call

Support in accessing medication, shopping and food deliveries

Details provided for local collect and deliver laundry services

Advice on actions if they or a flatmate becomes unwell

Offers of online residence activities to support community building

The university has 8,000 staff members and a student body of about 29,000.

A university spokesperson said: "We recognise how difficult it is for students who are new to Sheffield and need to self-isolate because of Covid-19 cases.

"To make sure we are supporting students in the best way possible, we will contact all students who are self-isolating to check on their welfare and offer practical and emotional support."

Sheffield is one of the locations in England named as an "area of concern" by the government, with an infection rate of 94.7 per 100,000 people in the week to 27 September.