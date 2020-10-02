Craig Woodhall jailed for 'savage' murder of wife
- Published
A former soldier has been jailed for stabbing to death his estranged wife with a machete in a "sustained and savage" attack.
Craig Woodhall, 41, repeatedly stabbed Victoria Woodhall, 31, in Windsor Crescent, Middlecliffe, Barnsley, on 29 March.
Woodhall, formerly of Windsor Crescent, admitted murder at an earlier hearing.
He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 18 years and six months.
Sheffield Crown Court heard the attack took place outside Woodhall's home and was witnessed by several people.
Passing sentence, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said: "You relentlessly stabbed your wife, Victoria Woodhall, to death with a high level of violence in a public street in full view of several people.
"You used a large Gurkha knife, called a kukri, to mercilessly inflict the brutal injuries to the upper body, head and neck and I've no doubt you intended to kill her."
"Your conduct may only be characterised as merciless, determined, sustained and savage in the extreme."
Ms Woodhall had worked as an operating department practitioner at Rotherham General Hospital.
In a statement her family said no sentence could bring her back or compensate for the "terrible pain we are suffering".
"We would urge anyone who is suffering domestic violence, or who thinks someone they know may be, to tell someone about it," it continued.
"We hope this message might save even one other family from having to endure the nightmare we have endured following Vicky's murder."
Det Insp Ben Wood, of South Yorkshire Police, said the force offered their deepest sympathies to the family.
"Woodhall is a dangerous, violent individual and I am pleased he has been handed a lengthy prison term for his crime," he added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
- Published
- 18 September