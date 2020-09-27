BBC News

Cyclist found in Sheffield road with life-threatening injuries

image captionOfficers are trying to trace a 4x4 vehicle and its driver after the cyclist was found under the bridge in Prince of Wales Road
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after he was found with life-threatening injuries.
The man was found lying on the path underneath a railway bridge in Prince of Wales Road, Sheffield, by a police car at about 20:30 BST on Saturday.
The cyclist, 55, had been riding towards Darnall and it is thought he might have been hit by a vehicle, said South Yorkshire Police.
Officers are trying to trace a 4x4 vehicle and its driver, said the force.
Witnesses, especially people thought to have stopped to help the cyclist and give first aid, were being sought, it added.
