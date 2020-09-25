Doncaster dog attack: Baby mauled 'while mum on toilet' Published duration 8 minutes ago

image copyright SWNS image caption Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was attacked at his home in Welfare Road, Doncaster

A 12-day-old baby was mauled to death by a family dog while his mother was on the toilet and his father was outside, an inquest has heard.

Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was attacked by a Chow Chow-cross called Teddy at his home in Doncaster on 13 September.

Doncaster Coroners' Court heard he was still alive when mother Abigail Ellis called 999 but later died in hospital.

Ms Ellis and her partner Stephen Joynes were arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail.

image copyright Tom Maddick/SWNS image caption Elon's parents Abigail Ellis and Stephen Joynes were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence and released on bail

Coroners officer David Copley told the court Ms Ellis rang for an ambulance after finding Elon had been injured at the house in Welfare Road, Woodlands.

"She stated that her son, Elon, was breathing, but was really poorly," he said.

"He was bleeding from his leg or his tummy, she thought that one of the dogs had bitten Elon.

"She had been on the toilet and her partner Stephen was outside with another child and came running in."

Ms Ellis and Mr Joynes were later arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence.

No family members were present during the brief hearing on Thursday.

Before adjourning the hearing to a later date Coroner Nicola Mundy released Elon's body so that a funeral can take place.

South Yorkshire Police said the dog had been removed from the address and will remain in secure kennels until the force's inquiries have been completed.

