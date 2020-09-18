Body found in front seat of burning car in Sheffield Published duration 35 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Fire crews made the discovery after they were called to reports of a car on fire in Lodge Lane, in the Rivelin area of Sheffield

A body has been found in the wreckage of a burning car in Sheffield.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a car on fire in the Rivelin area of the city at about 14:30 BST.

The body was discovered in the front seat of the vehicle once the blaze was extinguished, South Yorkshire Police said.

The force said it was currently treating the death as "unexplained". An investigation is under way and officers have appealed for witnesses.