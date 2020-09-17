BBC News

Marcus Ramsay stabbing: Sheffield teenager arrested

Published
image copyrightFamily handout
image captionMarcus Ramsay was attacked in a "large-scale disturbance" in Sheffield
A second teenager has been arrested over a fatal stabbing at a party.
Marcus Ramsay was attacked in a "large-scale disturbance" in Horninglow Road, in the Firth Park area of Sheffield, in the early hours of 8 August.
The 35-year-old died later in hospital. Three other people were also injured.
A 17-year-old from Sheffield was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder. Another 17-year-old, who can't be named, was charged with murder on 27 August and remanded.
South Yorkshire Police is urging any witnesses with mobile phone footage of the party to come forward.
  • More stories from Yorkshire
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.