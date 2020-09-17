Marcus Ramsay stabbing: Sheffield teenager arrested Published duration 50 minutes ago

image copyright Family handout image caption Marcus Ramsay was attacked in a "large-scale disturbance" in Sheffield

A second teenager has been arrested over a fatal stabbing at a party.

Marcus Ramsay was attacked in a "large-scale disturbance" in Horninglow Road, in the Firth Park area of Sheffield, in the early hours of 8 August.

The 35-year-old died later in hospital. Three other people were also injured.

A 17-year-old from Sheffield was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder. Another 17-year-old, who can't be named, was charged with murder on 27 August and remanded.

South Yorkshire Police is urging any witnesses with mobile phone footage of the party to come forward.