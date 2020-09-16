Athersley baby death: Man and woman arrested in murder investigation Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption The baby girl was taken to Barnsley Hospital and found to have 'catastrophic injuries' when she was two days old

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a baby who suffered "catastrophic injuries" two days after she was born.

The girl was taken to Barnsley Hospital in May. Her life support system was switched off on Monday.

A 31-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, both from the Athersley area of Barnsley, have been arrested.

A post-mortem examination has taken place and further medical tests are being carried out.

South Yorkshire Police, who continue to question the suspects, said officers were called to the hospital on 16 May to reports of an injured baby.

The force said the child had been transferred to Sheffield Teaching Hospital's Jessop Wing but never recovered from her injuries.

Det Ch Insp Phil Etheridge said police were "working hard to establish the exact circumstances leading up to this child's death".

He urged anyone with information to come forward.