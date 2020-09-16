'Cyclists seen as fair game' says Wentworth hit-and-run victim Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption James Ward (right) was knocked off his bike by a passing car which failed to stop

A man who was knocked of his bike in a suspected hit-and-run has said some motorists see cyclists as "fair game".

James Ward, 40, was cycling near Wentworth in South Yorkshire when the occupants of a passing car began to shout abuse at him and his brother.

He said the car pulled alongside him, forcing him into the gutter, before deliberately hitting his front wheel and driving off, leaving him with multiple injuries.

Police said they were investigating.

Mr Ward and his older brother Chris, who are both experienced cyclists, were riding downhill along Hague Lane towards Thorpe Hesley at about 30mph when the vehicle approached them.

He said the car, which had "at least three young men" inside, first pulled alongside his brother and the men "tried to reach from the windows and assault him".

image copyright James Ward image caption Mr Ward said he suffered a broken collar bone, broken hand and multiple scrapes and bruises

He said the vehicle then accelerated to move alongside him.

"They did not attempt to overtake me but remained parallel with my position for a moment and then began to move closer and closer to me, forcing me into the gutter of the road," he said.

"Their final move was a sharp left turn which sent the wing of the car straight into my front wheel, there were no cars approaching from the opposite direction that they needed to avoid."

image copyright James Ward image caption South Yorkshire Police are investigating the incident

Mr Ward said he suffered a broken collar bone, broken hand and multiple scrapes and bruises.

He said: "A small minority of the public think that cyclists are fair game and will go out of their way to attack us."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Cyclists are some of the most vulnerable users of our county's roads and it is essential vehicle drivers give them plenty of space when overtaking.

"Not only are close passes very intimidating but they are also extremely dangerous, as this Wentworth incident - which appears, shockingly, to have been a deliberate act - has demonstrated."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.