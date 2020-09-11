Car crashes into front of Mexborough bungalow Published duration 53 minutes ago

image copyright Suzanne Smith image caption The front of the bungalow was badly damaged when the car hit

A bungalow has been badly damaged when a car smashed into it in the early hours of the morning.

The Vauxhall Corsa hit the front of the property on Sedgefield Way, Mexborough, at about 02:00 BST, according to a neighbour.

The people living in the property were not injured, South Yorkshire Police said.

The force added the people in the car fled the scene and it was looking for them.

Suzanne Smith, who lives nearby, said she was awoken when she heard a loud bang.

"It was about two in the morning and I had the window open. I heard this car going so fast, then a screech of brakes," she said.

"They hit the kerb about 50 metres away from the house and then ran into it. They must have hit it with some force given the damage.

"This road is renowned for people bombing down it. People just go down really fast."

'Lucky escape'

The car came to rest on its side after hitting the bungalow and Ms Smith said she saw the occupants climb out and run off.

She said the emergency services arrived on the scene very quickly and the council had arrived in the morning to secure the bungalow.

The occupants, who she does not know, had a lucky escape, she added.

"I feel so sorry for them."