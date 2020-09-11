Sheffield reconsiders proposed clean air zone Published duration 24 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright LDRS image caption Taxis and other commercial vehicles would have had to pay a charge to enter the city centre

Proposals to charge polluting vehicles for entering Sheffield city centre are to be reconsidered due to the impact of coronavirus.

The city council said the pandemic had meant a drop in air pollution of up to 33% compared with 2019.

The zone would have seen a daily charge of £50 for buses and £10 for taxis, lorries and vans introduced in 2021.

The council said alternative approaches to reduce air pollution would be considered.

The Clean Air Zone would have covered the inner ring road and the city centre, including Park Square and the A61/Parkway junction, and would have been introduced in 2021 subject to government approval.

Bob Johnson, cabinet member for transport, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service : "The current situation is dramatically different to the one in which our proposals were originally developed."

He said the authority would review the proposals to include the impact of Covid-19 on travel patterns.

"This will help us decide if the same action is needed, or if changes can be made to be successful in reducing air pollution for the long term."

Mr Johnson said alternative measures to charging vehicles could include incentives for upgrading vehicles, better provision for walking and cycling, and cleaner public transport.

He said many of the businesses who would have been affected by a charge were focusing on combating the impact of coronavirus and keeping their companies afloat.

Sheffield Chamber of Commerce welcomed the review.