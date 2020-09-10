Maria Howarth named as victim of Sheffield fatal assault Published duration 32 minutes ago

image copyright South Yorkshire Police image caption Maria Howarth was found critically injured on Sunday

A woman who died after being assaulted in Sheffield has been named by police.

Maria Howarth, 44, was found critically injured at a property on School Lane, Greenhill, at about 04:00 BST on Sunday.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Tuesday.

David Bestwick, 60, of Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, Sheffield, was charged with attempted murder before Ms Howarth's death.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court later.

South Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem examination concluded Ms Howarth did not die from natural causes.

