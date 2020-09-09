Sheffield shooting accused 'was at Sunday dinner with family' Published duration 10 minutes ago

image caption Stephen Dunford denies being in the area of the shooting on Northern Avenue, Sheffield

A man accused of shooting a 12-year-old boy has told a court he was having Sunday dinner with relatives at the time of the incident.

The boy was hit in the thigh when shots were fired from a car in Northern Avenue, Sheffield, on 12 January.

Stephen Dunford told Sheffield Crown Court he was "definitely" at his grandmother's with several members of his family and did not leave.

Mr Dunford, 25, of Sheffield, denies attempted murder and firearms offences.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the boy had been standing outside a shop with a group of friends when shots were fired at the group from a white Ford Focus.

Telling his barrister Peter Moulson QC about the day, Mr Dunford said "I was a my grandparents home and did not leave, I was definitely there at 15:44.

"Also there was my grandmother, grandfather, uncle, auntie and cousin," he added.

Asked by his barrister if any of those would be giving evidence in the case Mr Dunford said: "They're not coming to court because my granddad's got cancer and my nana is stressing from that.

"My auntie is an NHS worker and I don't want to put them through this sort of experience."

He said his family had been targeted and threatened following his arrest and were now in safe houses.

Asked about interviews he gave police after he handed himself in he said: "I'd been police cells for three days and hadn't had cannabis.

"I do a lot of cannabis and I hadn't had any, my head was all over the place to be honest, I just said what I said."

The trial continues.