Man charged over woman's assault death in Sheffield Published duration 45 minutes ago

image copyright Google Maps image caption The victim was found in School Lane, Greenhill

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Sheffield.

The woman had been assaulted and was found with critical injuries at an address in School Lane in Greenhill at about 04:00 BST on Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police said she was taken to hospital where she died on Tuesday.

David Bestwick, 60, of Chesterfield Road, Sheffield was charged with attempted murder on Monday, before the woman had died.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.