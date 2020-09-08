Coronavirus: Ponds Forge pool set to reopen Published duration 22 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption The Ponds Forge swimming pool is used by a number of sports clubs

A pool closed during the coronavirus outbreak is to reopen after a campaign by swimming clubs.

Ponds Forge in Sheffield was to remain closed until at least April 2021 after the trust which runs it said the £1.5m cost of opening it was too expensive.

Following protests, Sheffield Council has since said it intends to open the pool again.

The issue was discussed in a meeting but a formal decision will be made in a cabinet meeting on 23 September.

The facility, built for the 1991 World Student Games, is used by a number of swimmers and divers who have competed at Olympic games and other international events, as well as the general public.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service , council officers said they were working on the details and a report would be published next week.

Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure, told the scrutiny meeting the council was aiming to reopen the pool at the beginning of October.

image copyright LDRS image caption Swimmers held protests about the closure outside the town hall

"We know how important Ponds Forge is to the city's sporting excellence and our wider communities and the only barrier to having it reopen has been the financial position caused by the pandemic and continued restrictions on gatherings," Ms Lea said.

The council gave Sheffield City Trust £15 million to reopen most of its facilities across the city last month.

At the time it said it would cost a further £1.5 million to reopen Ponds Forge to the public, which it said was too expensive.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here. yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics Sheffield

Coronavirus pandemic