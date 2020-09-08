Sheffield shooting accused 'mentioned guns on bugged visit' Published duration 10 minutes ago

image caption The victim was with a group of friends on Northern Avenue when he was shot from a moving car

A man accused of shooting a 12-year-old boy told a prison officer he "would have been off if he had not mentioned guns during a bugged visit", a court heard.

The boy was hit in the thigh when shots were fired from a car in Northern Avenue, Sheffield, on 12 January.

Stephen Dunford told an officer at HMP Hull he had "no comment" when asked if he was behind the shooting.

Mr Dunford, 25 of Sheffield, denies attempted murder and firearms offences.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the boy had been standing outside a shop with a group of friends when shots were fired at the group from a white Ford Focus.

The senior prison officer said Mr Dunford asked to speak to him when he was on a landing at HMP Hull on 22 August.

The officer went to Mr Dunford's cell door later in the day when no other prisoners were around and said he was told there was a £75,000 prison bounty put on his [Dunford's] head by a rival gang leader - who was his cousin.

Telling Abigail Langford, prosecuting, about the conversation the officer said Mr Dunford wanted to ensure he remained in a single occupancy cell.

During the conversation the officer said Mr Dunford said: "I would have been off if I hadn't mentioned guns on a bugged visit".

Referring to the shooting the officer said: "The only thing he said was that a 12-year-old was shot by accident."

Defending, Peter Moulson QC asked the officer why he was not wearing a body cam that could have recorded the conversation, but was told these were only used for specific situations in the prison.

The trial continues.