Dog dies and owners injured in Conisbrough attack Published duration 13 minutes ago

A dog has died and its owners have been injured in an attack by another dog.

A couple were walking their dog in Conisbrough, South Yorkshire, at 21:45 BST on Monday night when they were attacked by a "large brindle staffy-type dog", South Yorkshire Police said.

Both people needed hospital treatment for hand and arm injuries, while their dog was seriously injured and died after emergency surgery.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident in Hill Top Field.

The force said: "The dog that attacked them is reported to have been a large brindle "staffy"-type breed.

"Its reported owner is described as a tall, skinny woman with dark hair tied in a ponytail. She is believed to have been wearing a black puffer jacket."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.